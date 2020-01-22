Alison Brie's Psychological Thriller 'Horse Girl' Gets Unsettling Trailer - Watch!

Alison Brie stars in the surreal and strange new trailer for her upcoming film Horse Girl. Netflix dropped the new visual on Tuesday (January 21). Here's the synopsis: "Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But [...]



21 hours ago < > Embed Credit: FanReviews - Published Horse Girl on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:08 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Horse Girl starring Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz and Paul Reiser! Release Date: February 7, 2020 on Netflix Horse Girl is a drama movie, directed and produced by Jeff Baena, from a screenplay by Baena and...