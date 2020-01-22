Global  

Alison Brie's Psychological Thriller 'Horse Girl' Gets Unsettling Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Alison Brie stars in the surreal and strange new trailer for her upcoming film Horse Girl. Netflix dropped the new visual on Tuesday (January 21). Here’s the synopsis: “Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But [...]
News video: Horse Girl on Netflix - Official Trailer

Horse Girl on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:08

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Horse Girl starring Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz and Paul Reiser! Release Date: February 7, 2020 on Netflix Horse Girl is a drama movie, directed and produced by Jeff Baena, from a screenplay by Baena and...

Horse Girl movie (2020) - Alison Brie [Video]Horse Girl movie (2020) - Alison Brie

Horse Girl movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sarah (Alison Brie), an awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows, finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into..

Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan - Official Trailer [Video]Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher..

Christina Applegate Joins 'GLOW' Stars Alison Brie & Betty Gilpin at Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Christina Applegate, Alison Brie, and Betty Gilpin slay the red carpet as they arrive at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker...
