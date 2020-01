Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is back for season five after the Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover. In “Meet The Legends”, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they [...] 👓 View full article