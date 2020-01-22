Global  

BTS Announce 'Map of the Soul' Tour Dates

Billboard.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
BTS has announced 37 dates for their 2020 Map of the Soul Tour. A tie-in with last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona and the...
