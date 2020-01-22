Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan claims she was ousted after reporting harassment
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () The ousted Grammys CEO fired back at the Recording Academy on Tuesday, alleging that she was removed after complaining about sexual harassment and pay disparities and for calling out conflicts of interest in the nomination process for music's most prestigious awards.
