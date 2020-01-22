Global  

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan claims she was ousted after reporting harassment

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The ousted Grammys CEO fired back at the Recording Academy on Tuesday, alleging that she was removed after complaining about sexual harassment and pay disparities and for calling out conflicts of interest in the nomination process for music's most prestigious awards.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation 01:03

 The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday.

