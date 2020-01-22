Taylor Swift opens up on mom's cancer for the first time

Pop star Taylor Swift has for the first time revealed specifics of her mother Andrea's battle with cancer, in a new interview. "While (my mom) was going...

It's a Love Story: The History of Taylor Swift's Fiercely Tight Bond With Her Mom and Dad Taylor Swift has got a ton of musical mileage out of the romantic relationships that have come and gone in her life, but those guys haven't been the truly...

E! Online 17 hours ago



