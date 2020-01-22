Global  

Taylor Swift opens up on mom's cancer for the first time

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
New York, Jan 22 (IANS) Pop star Taylor Swift has for the first time revealed specifics of her mother Andrea's battle with cancer, in a new interview.
News video: Taylor Swift Reveals Mom Has Brain Tumor

 She revealed the diagnoses during an interview with "Variety."

In an interview with ‘Variety,’ Taylor Swift spoke for the first time publicly about her mother’s latest battle with cancer.

Taylor Swift's mother Andrea has been diagnosed with a brain tumour while battling breast cancer.

Pop star Taylor Swift has for the first time revealed specifics of her mother Andrea's battle with cancer, in a new interview. "While (my mom) was going...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comE! OnlineJust Jared JrSeattle TimesAceShowbizBillboard.comJust JaredSify

It's a Love Story: The History of Taylor Swift's Fiercely Tight Bond With Her Mom and Dad

Taylor Swift has got a ton of musical mileage out of the romantic relationships that have come and gone in her life, but those guys haven't been the truly...
E! Online

