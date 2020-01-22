Senate Dems Reportedly Considering Hunter Biden-John Bolton Trade for Impeachment Witnesses

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () A new report suggested Senate Democrats are debating whether they will allow Republicans to call on *Hunter Biden* to testify in President *Donald Trump's* impeachment trial if, in exchange, they get to call up *John Bolton*.
The Senate approved the parameters for the impeachment trial in the early morning hours Wednesday after Democrats were roundly rejected in their efforts to subpoena witnesses and documents before opening arguments are finished. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.