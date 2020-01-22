Global  

Senate Dems Reportedly Considering Hunter Biden-John Bolton Trade for Impeachment Witnesses

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
A new report suggested Senate Democrats are debating whether they will allow Republicans to call on *Hunter Biden* to testify in President *Donald Trump's* impeachment trial if, in exchange, they get to call up *John Bolton*.
News video: Senate To Hear Opening Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial

Senate To Hear Opening Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial 02:05

 The Senate approved the parameters for the impeachment trial in the early morning hours Wednesday after Democrats were roundly rejected in their efforts to subpoena witnesses and documents before opening arguments are finished. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Chief Justice Admonishes Both Sides On Impeachment [Video]Chief Justice Admonishes Both Sides On Impeachment

Chief Justice John Roberts scolded House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers during the Senate impeachment trial.

Senate approves rules for Trump impeachment trial [Video]Senate approves rules for Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted early on Wednesday on party lines to approve the rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, rejecting Democratic efforts to obtain evidence and..

Biden Dismisses Idea of ‘Trade’ on Senate Witnesses: We Won’t Turn Process Into a ‘Farce’

*Joe Biden* today dismissed the idea of a deal involving a witness "trade" in the Senate impeachment trial — namely, one where his son *Hunter Biden*, possibly...
Mediaite

John Bolton Will Reportedly Share Ukraine Details in His Upcoming Book

John Bolton recently said he would testify in the Senate impeachment trial if he’s subpoenaed. The calls for him to testify have increased since then, given...
Mediaite

