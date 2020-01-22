Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Newly Single Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Having Dinner With This Basketball Star!

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens is meeting up with some new people! The High School Musical alum was spotted sitting down for dinner with Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday night (January 21) in Brooklyn, New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens The two were seen enjoying a fancy Italian dinner [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Medieval Times Dinner Brings 11th Century Spain to Life [Video]Medieval Times Dinner Brings 11th Century Spain to Life

From jousting knights to enchanting horse performances, Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey will take you back in time and ensure you feel like an 11th-century royal. “When you come to the..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:48Published

Vanessa Hudgens Got a Surprise Gift From Her Sister [Video]Vanessa Hudgens Got a Surprise Gift From Her Sister

Vanessa Hudgens talks about handling weaponry in "Bad Boys for Life."

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens Grabs Dinner With Lakers' Kyle Kuzma

Vanessa Hudgens is moving on from Austin Butler by sitting down for dinner with another tall and handsome hunk ... and Kyle Kuzma seems like he's ready to grab a...
TMZ.com

Vanessa Hudgens spotted with Kyle Kuzma after spilt

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): American actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens was spotted grabbing dinner with Laker's star Kyle Kuzma, days after her split...
Sify


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Newly Single Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Having Dinner With This Basketball Star! https://t.co/BBnssGc56t via @JustJared 33 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Newly Single Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Having Dinner With This Basketball Star! https://t.co/saTNkOldBt via @JustJared 4 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Newly Single Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Having Dinner With This Basketball Star! 4 hours ago

lipkinlip

lipkinlip RT @JustJared: Newly single Vanessa Hudgens was seen out to dinner in NYC with this basketball star: https://t.co/dmRVlUgJTB 5 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Newly single Vanessa Hudgens was seen out to dinner in NYC with this basketball star: https://t.co/dmRVlUgJTB 5 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Newly-single Vanessa Hudgens films an ad for Avia! https://t.co/cjOxy3mjFw via @YouTube 4 days ago

ThatDood_TRaww

Splash Bandicoot RT @Z23smitty: Rihanna and Vanessa Hudgens both newly single https://t.co/YhIAVRwbXX 4 days ago

Z23smitty

Zachary Smith Rihanna and Vanessa Hudgens both newly single https://t.co/YhIAVRwbXX 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.