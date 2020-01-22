Vin Diesel goes shirtless to flaunt beef on the beach Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel's Insta pose in a shirtless avatar is guaranteed to make fans go weak in the knees.



The "Fast And Furious" star recently took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beef on the beach, clad only in a pair of board shorts.





View this post on... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Vin Diesel goes shirtless to flaunt beef on the beach Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel's Insta pose in a shirtless avatar is guaranteed to make fans go weak in the knees.

Sify 1 week ago





Tweets about this