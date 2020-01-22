Global  

Vin Diesel goes shirtless to flaunt beef on the beach

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel's Insta pose in a shirtless avatar is guaranteed to make fans go weak in the knees.

The "Fast And Furious" star recently took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beef on the beach, clad only in a pair of board shorts.


