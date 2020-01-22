Global  

Liam Hemsworth Spends Some More Quality Time With His Mom

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Liam Hemsworth enjoys some family bonding time! The Last Song actor was seen grabbing lunch with his mom Leonie Hemsworth on Tuesday (January 21) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Hemsworth Liam kept it casual in a blue hoodie, gray jeans, white sneakers, a beige baseball cap, and sunglasses. The [...]
