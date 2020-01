Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Tom Hanks is slamming a “hoax” ad that shows him promoting CBD products. The 63-year-old A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 12) to set the record straight regarding the “quote” featured in a CannaPro CBD ad. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hanks The ad included [...] 👓 View full article