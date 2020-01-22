Global  

Sophie Turner Wants to Play Miranda in 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Sophie Turner wants to join the Lizzie McGuire reboot. The 23-year-old Dark Phoenix actress expressed her interest in the revival series in a now-expired Instagram Stories video. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner “The Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold,” Sophie Turner said. “I’m obviously devastated like the rest of [...]
News video: Sophie Turner wants Lizzie McGuire role

Sophie Turner wants Lizzie McGuire role 01:00

 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner would love to join the 'Lizzie McGuire' revival as the "new Miranda" when the show returns from its break.

