Pamela Anderson marries producer Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson Secretly Marries Movie Mogul Jon Peters in Malibu Ceremony The former 'Baywatch' actress has reportedly exchanged wedding vows with the 'A Star Is Born' producer on January 20, more than 30 years after they first dated.

AceShowbiz




