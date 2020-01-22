Global  

Pamela Anderson marries producer Jon Peters

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): Actor and model Pamela Anderson has entered into wedlock with American producer Jon Peters.
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pamela Anderson and Movie Mogul Jon Peters Tied the Knot in Malibu | THR News

Pamela Anderson and Movie Mogul Jon Peters Tied the Knot in Malibu | THR News 01:36

 It’s a relationship that has come full circle.

Pamela Anderson Secretly Marries Producer Jon Peters!

Pamela Anderson is a married woman! The 52-year-old actress said “I do” to movie mogul Jon Peters, 74, who most recently produced A Star Is Born, in a...
Just Jared

Pamela Anderson Secretly Marries Movie Mogul Jon Peters in Malibu Ceremony

The former 'Baywatch' actress has reportedly exchanged wedding vows with the 'A Star Is Born' producer on January 20, more than 30 years after they first dated.
AceShowbiz


carpan1

Carmelo Redondo RT @THR: Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) and producer Jon Peters tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on Jan. 20, The Hollywood R… 2 minutes ago

playerwife

playerwife Pamela Anderson marries movie producer Jon Peters in private ceremony https://t.co/TGhkJo5qPc via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

AhlainNews

Ahlain News Surprise! Pamela Anderson Marries Star Is Born Producer Jon Peters in Secret Wedding Pamela Anderson is a married w… https://t.co/v8ANHHXXNN 6 minutes ago

FrasierSein

Frasier Seinfeld RT @TMZ: Pamela Anderson Marries 'A Star is Born' Producer Jon Peters https://t.co/atxZxu4LXv 20 minutes ago

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews Pamela Anderson marries film producer Jon Peters in secret 5th wedding https://t.co/lYNaNetc1I https://t.co/j5okL6p1lE 28 minutes ago

karenricks

karen ricks Pamela Anderson marries movie producer Jon Peters, 74 https://t.co/45uTfn1jho via @DailyMailCeleb 29 minutes ago

WPXI

WPXI Pamela Anderson marries movie producer Jon Peters in private ceremony. https://t.co/IYmAyGWwCH https://t.co/o9MgeE4jnO 31 minutes ago

USSANews

Constitutional Drunk Pamela Anderson marries film producer Jon Peters https://t.co/WnlYLgXJZU 39 minutes ago

