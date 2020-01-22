Global  

Watch: ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ song ‘Ole Ole 2.0’

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
After impressing the fans with his performance in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, Saif Ali Khan is now all set for his second release of the month ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. The trailer was released a few days back and it received a positive response from the audiences.
What went behind Saif Ali Khan's new version of 'Ole ole' [Video]What went behind Saif Ali Khan's new version of 'Ole ole'

The recreated version of Saif Ali Khan's hit song "Ole ole" from the 1994 movie "Yeh Dillagi" is out, and it sees the former in a completely different avatar.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:49Published

Saif Ali Khan Alaya Furniturewala STYLISH Entry At Ole Ole Song Launch | Jawaani Jaaneman [Video]Saif Ali Khan Alaya Furniturewala STYLISH Entry At Ole Ole Song Launch | Jawaani Jaaneman

#SaifAliKhan #AlayaFurniturewala make a stylish entry at the song launch of OLE OLE from the film #JawaaniJaaneman in Mumbai today.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:50Published


'Jawaani Jaaneman' song 'Ole Ole 2.0': Saif Ali Khan's gives modern twist to his 90s superhit track

The makers launched the song titled Ole Ole 2.0, a day after they teased it and Saif Ali Khan is sure giving some major 90s nostalgia through the catchy number.
DNA

Jawaani Jaaneman song Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan's quirky dance moves are the only saving grace of this not-so-peppy track

Bollywood news: This is for the first time when an actor has featured in the recreated version of his own song. Amit Mishra has penned the lyrics for the track...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA

poojafilms

Pooja Entertainment RT @firstpost: #JawaaniJaaneman The remix version of #OleOle is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar https://t.co/eKx77tZbUB 20 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost #JawaaniJaaneman The remix version of #OleOle is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar https://t.co/eKx77tZbUB 21 hours ago

19000usman

USMAN RT @ZoomTV: #SaifAliKhan's #OleOle 2.0 from #JawaaniJaaneman is finally out - watch! @AlayaF___ #Tabu @nitinrkakkar @vashubhagnani @jackky… 21 hours ago

republic

Republic Saif Ali Khan's 'Ole Ole 2.0' song from 'Jawaani Jaaaneman' out; watch it here https://t.co/AvGo0ONhGw 21 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Who else is grooving on #oleole song from #JawaaniJaaneman? #SaifAliKhan @AlayaF___ @poojafilms @saifalikhanfan… https://t.co/tgdcM6Q8PZ 23 hours ago

phanishankar

Phani Shankar @parikhm @MusicAloud @RujD_MusicMstni @singh_dr @gaanemann @anuragspks @mpmainka OLE OLE 2.0 - Jawaani Jaaneman Sin… https://t.co/VpjdeO3ZsJ 23 hours ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV #SaifAliKhan's #OleOle 2.0 from #JawaaniJaaneman is finally out - watch! @AlayaF___ #Tabu @nitinrkakkar… https://t.co/ziaBXe87FA 1 day ago

