Celebrities React to 3.6-Magnitude Earthquake in Los Angeles - Read Their Tweets

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Celebrities are speaking out following the 3.6-magnitude earthquake that just hit Los Angeles. The quake was centered around the Granada Hills neighborhood and struck around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday (January 21), ABC7 reports. “Hey LA, was that just an earthquake?” The Predator‘s Olivia Munn tweeted. “I just thought the house was being broken into for [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti (Sunday, January 12th) [Video]This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti (Sunday, January 12th)

This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti. January 12, 2010. A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck at 4:53 p.m. local time, devastating the small Caribbean island nation. It was the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock [Video]Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. Gizmodo reports it was one of three powerful shocks to wrack the island recently following weeks of smaller quakes. The shake further..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Celebrities React to 3.6-Magnitude Earthquake in Los Angeles – Read Their Tweets https://t.co/mr7omCRh1B https://t.co/qHPDwhzcjw 57 minutes ago

Winnaijatv

Winnaijatv.com (Follow Us For Latest News) Celebrities React To 3.6-Magnitude Earthquake In Los Angeles # earthquake #LosAngeles #ImpeachmentDay… https://t.co/kuMveKX02i 1 hour ago

ShyamjyotiSark1

Shyamjyoti Sarkar RT @JustJared: Celebrities are speaking out following the 3.6-magnitude earthquake that just hit Los Angeles. https://t.co/u1fca23Vdq 2 hours ago

en_iyisi_burda

News-and-Spoilers Celebrities React to 3.6-Magnitude #Earthquake in Los Angeles - Read Their Tweets . Details here . https://t.co/hDxbKzl9PB . #News 3 hours ago

buKahra

Burak I love these celebs. https://t.co/od0n7o9vKO 3 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Celebrities are speaking out following the 3.6-magnitude earthquake that just hit Los Angeles. https://t.co/u1fca23Vdq 3 hours ago

