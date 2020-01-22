Celebrities React to 3.6-Magnitude Earthquake in Los Angeles - Read Their Tweets

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Celebrities are speaking out following the 3.6-magnitude earthquake that just hit Los Angeles. The quake was centered around the Granada Hills neighborhood and struck around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday (January 21), ABC7 reports. “Hey LA, was that just an earthquake?” The Predator‘s Olivia Munn tweeted. “I just thought the house was being broken into for [...] 👓 View full article

