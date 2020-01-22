Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Has Leaked

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

She's back...



*Lady Gaga's* new single 'Stupid Love' seems to have leaked online.



The singer's return has been the subject of fans speculation, with studio work taking place over the past 12 months.



Lauded for her work on the soundtrack for 'A Star Is Born', the new material is Gaga's return to pop, her first since 'Joanne'.



'Stupid Love' seems to be the lead single, and it's managed to leak across the web.



Fans are loving it, too:







I’m not embarrassed to say I was excited when I heard Lady GaGa was releasing a new song but after my son played Stupid Love I dropped my lasagna in amazement! pic.twitter.com/y2IFTtDAna



— Anne Harrison (@AnneHarrisonMom) January 21, 2020



That's not all, either: Lady Gaga's team have registered a number of tracks with a music database, as *the Sun reports*, designed to protect the copyright for unreleased songs.



Curiously, two members of N-Dubz are mentioned - 'Feel So Good' credits Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa as writers, while Tulisa is also credited on 'Chances'.



Could it be a bizarre pop crossover? Or a red herring to throw fans off the scent? Time will tell...



