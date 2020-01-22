Global  

Jme To Bring 'Grime MC' To Parklife, Lovebox

Clash Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Jme To Bring 'Grime MC' To Parklife, LoveboxFestival appearances for the BBK legend...

Boy Better Know legend *Jme* will play Lovebox and Parklife this summer.

The grime artist ended 2019 on a high, delivering the physical only release of his superb new album 'Grime MC'.

Taking the resolutely independent record into the Top 40, he then opened the New Year by making 'Grime MC' available to download.

One of grime's most fascinating artists, Jme returns to live duties this summer, hitting Parklife and Lovebox festivals.

Promising a new iteration of 'Grime MC' combined with classics from his catalogue, this is a must-see over the summer season.

Parklife 2020 takes place at Manchester's Heaton Park, June 13th - 14th.

Lovebox Festival 2020 takes place at London's Gunnersbury Park, June 12th - 14th.

