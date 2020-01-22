Global  

BTS Announce Two London Shows

Clash Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
BTS Announce Two London ShowsAt Twickenham Stadium...

*BTS* have announced plans for a full European tour.

The band's new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' is out shortly, with the K-Pop megastars set to hit the road.

The incoming Map of the Soul tour has been confirmed, with BTS travelling to Europe.

The group will play London's Twickenham Stadium on July 3rd and 4th, before travelling to Berlin and Barcelona.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale on February 7th from 3pm, while a selected pre-sale opens before this.

Here's the announce.



BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR 일정 안내#BTS #방탄소년단 #MapOfTheSoulTour pic.twitter.com/qrqOUD9HAl

— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) January 22, 2020

'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' lands on February 21st.

