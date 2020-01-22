Global  

'Jawaani Jaaneman' song 'Ole Ole 2.0': Saif Ali Khan's gives modern twist to his 90s superhit track

DNA Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The makers launched the song titled Ole Ole 2.0, a day after they teased it and Saif Ali Khan is sure giving some major 90s nostalgia through the catchy number.
News video: Saif Ali Khan FORCED To Do Tanhaji Movie With Ajay Devgn? Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Saif Ali Khan FORCED To Do Tanhaji Movie With Ajay Devgn? Reveals SHOCKING Details! 03:07

 Saif Ali Khan, who played the main antagonist in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' revealed at length about 'altered politics' involved in the film. Watch the video to know the truth.

Jawaani Jaaneman song Ole Ole 2.0: Saif Ali Khan's quirky dance moves are the only saving grace of this not-so-peppy track

Bollywood news: This is for the first time when an actor has featured in the recreated version of his own song. Amit Mishra has penned the lyrics for the track...
Bollywood Life

Ole Ole Teaser: Saif Ali Khan all set to make his iconic song a lot bolder

Saif Ali Khan, all the way back in 1994, gave the nation the anthem of the year Ole Ole in the love triangle, Yeh Dillagi. 26 years later, when Bollywood has...
Mid-Day


poojafilms

Pooja Entertainment RT @MumbaiMirror: #OleOle song out! Which version of the #SaifAliKhan song is your favourite?

poojafilms

Pooja Entertainment RT @firstpost: #JawaaniJaaneman The remix version of #OleOle is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar

poojafilms

Pooja Entertainment RT @bombaytimes: The actor can be seen doing the hook step and it's simply unmissable! #SaifAliKhan #OleOle #JawaniJaaneman https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

poojafilms

Pooja Entertainment RT @dna: #JawaaniJaaneman song 'Ole Ole 2.0': #SaifAliKhan's gives modern twist to his 90s superhit track #oleole https://t.co/974j5E8hMe 3 minutes ago

cinestaan

cinestaan #JawaaniJaaneman #OleOle song: #SaifAliKhan turns back time, but the song doesn't match up to the original.

MalihaMoses

maliha moses #OleOle2.0Lyrics From Movie #JawaaniJaaneman. This is new upcoming #Bollywood Movie. This song is sung #AmitMishra.

dna

DNA #JawaaniJaaneman song 'Ole Ole 2.0': #SaifAliKhan's gives modern twist to his 90s superhit track #oleole

varuntangri

Varun Tangri @Kor5bin @STUPIDREACTIONS Now that the new Saif Ali Khan's OLE OLE song has released today (from his upcoming movie…

