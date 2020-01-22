Then and Now: See the 2020 Grammy Nominees' First Red Carpets

Hollywood's A-list stars are getting ready to hit the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards this weekend! On Sunday night, celebs will head to the Shrine Auditorium...

How the 2020 Grammys Awards Became the Year of the Newcomer Something remarkable happened with this year's class of Grammy nominees. For the first time in maybe ever, the three most nominated artists heading into the 62nd...

E! Online 3 days ago



