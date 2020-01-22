Watch: Nicki Minaj + Cardi B Added To Trap Museum, Anderson .Paak Hits Up PRICE IS RIGHT, DJ Khaled Drops Another One

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Nicki Minaj and Cardi B being added to the Trap Museum, Anderson .Paak pulling through at the “Price Is Right” game show, DJ Khaled having a baby and more. Let’s talk hip-hop!



