Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Former NBA talent, Delonte West’s videos of him during and after an altercation has raised concerns for his mental health. His fans and other athletes are rallying for more support to get West the help he obviously needs. But his condition also begs the question, where is his wife? According to reports, West’s current wife […]



The post Delonte West Relationship History: Where Are His Ex and His Wife, Caressa Madden and Kimberley Awad? appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

