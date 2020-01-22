Global  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas featured as 'Inspiring Women' in entertainment category

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently basking the success of her Bollywood and Hollywood journey. The actress has been appreciated time and again for her influence on the society, and helping the world with her efforts as a brand ambassador of UNICEF. Now, the actress is currently chilling in Swiss Alps, as she attends World...
Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Best

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Best

 Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor Best

