Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amazon Pharmacy may expand to UK, Canada, Aus: Report

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
San Francisco, Jan 22 (IANS) Amazon is looking to expanding its prescription drug delivery business likely to be called Amazon Pharmacy, to countries like the UK, Canada and Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Files International Trademarks for ‘Amazon Pharmacy’

Amazon Files International Trademarks for ‘Amazon Pharmacy’ 01:02

 Amazon Files International Trademarks for ‘Amazon Pharmacy’ Amazon recently filed trademark applications for “Amazon Pharmacy” in the U.K., Canada and Australia. The filings were confirmed by a representative for PillPack, an online medication delivery start-up that Amazon acquired in 2017....

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon Pharmacy may expand to UK, Canada, Aus: Report

Amazon is looking to expanding its prescription drug delivery business likely to be called Amazon Pharmacy, to countries like the UK, Canada and Australia.
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.