denio freire do vale Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' after Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis https://t.co/lEkDT1rt5g 2 hours ago Megarock Radio SHARON OSBOURNE Thanks OZZY’s Fans For “Outpouring Of Support” Following Parkinson’s Disease Announcement – “Ozzy W… https://t.co/9M1y0BsqeY 3 hours ago quinn wreggelsworth RT @TheBeaSmith: Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' after Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis https://t.co/SjcvFd… 3 hours ago Bea ⭐⭐⭐ 🎸🤘🏻🇺🇸 Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' after Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis https://t.co/SjcvFdXDTF #FoxNews 3 hours ago Shirley A. Hall Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' after Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis https://t.co/Uy1QuDWXxf 4 hours ago richard Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' after Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis https://t.co/e9xzlYyKiW 5 hours ago Tomy Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' after Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis https://t.co/PNOS0OFF0g 5 hours ago Mauricio Ortega RT @NME: "I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon." https://t.co/BFL3ANx5Nb 5 hours ago