Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

David Dobrik Takes Over the 'Tonight Show' - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
David Dobrik is officially taking over! The YouTuber appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening’s episode (January 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Dobrik During his appearance, David spoke about how he got married (for real) to his friend Jason Nash‘s 70-something-year-old mom just to become his friend’s [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: David Dobrik Flirts With Kourtney Kardashian In New Video

David Dobrik Flirts With Kourtney Kardashian In New Video 02:02

 David Dobrik flirts with Kourtney Kardashian. Kylie Jenner reveals new Stormi collection before her daughter's 2nd birthday. Plus, Blac Chyna & Justina Valentine go at it on 'Wild N Out'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

YouTuber David Dobrik's App Hits 1 Million Downloads [Video]YouTuber David Dobrik's App Hits 1 Million Downloads

YouTuber David Dobrik’s new smartphone app hit 1 million downloads in less than a month. The app, David’s Disposable, mimics the experience of using a disposable camera. According to Business..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP [Video]David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP

A new rare David Bowie EP is set to be released to mark his birthday The first gem from 'David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?' comes in the form of an acoustic version of 'The Man Who Sold The World' (the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

David Dobrik Explains How He Really Married His Friend's 70-Something-Year-Old Mom for Fun - Watch! (Video)

David Dobrik is opening up about his prank! The YouTube star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (January 21). PHOTOS:...
Just Jared

YouTuber David Dobrik Recalls the Moment Justin Bieber Tickled Him In the Club

Justin Bieber knows how to make the perfect first impression--just ask David Dobrik! On Tuesday, the fan-favorite YouTuber made his late night debut on The...
E! Online


Tweets about this

priscilatosate

Priscila David Dobrik Takes Over the 'Tonight Show' - Watch! (Video) https://t.co/GaWtj5MhtI via @JustJaredJr 31 minutes ago

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @justjaredjr: David Dobrik is taking over! Watch his #TonightShow appearance: https://t.co/6rFN1q552E 2 hours ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. David Dobrik is taking over! Watch his #TonightShow appearance: https://t.co/6rFN1q552E 4 hours ago

avnblogfeed

AVN News Feed David Dobrik Takes Over The Tonight Show https://t.co/EuwxDdDoa4 https://t.co/8H4OLLCWp1 5 hours ago

Kidkel69

Kidkel69 David Dobrik Takes Over The Tonight Show https://t.co/3YKc9v8ivA 5 hours ago

Kidkel69

Kidkel69 David Dobrik Takes Over The Tonight Show https://t.co/Amk1EV7ALL via @YouTube @kidkel69 5 hours ago

dobrikgallery

dobrikgallery 🌙 RT @DobrikOnline: David Dobrik Takes Over The Tonight Show https://t.co/TYra6iStp5 via @YouTube 5 hours ago

DobrikOnline

David Dobrik Updates David Dobrik Takes Over The Tonight Show https://t.co/TYra6iStp5 via @YouTube 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.