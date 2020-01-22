David Dobrik Takes Over the 'Tonight Show' - Watch! (Video)

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

David Dobrik is officially taking over! The YouTuber appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening’s episode (January 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Dobrik During his appearance, David spoke about how he got married (for real) to his friend Jason Nash‘s 70-something-year-old mom just to become his friend’s [...] 👓 View full article

