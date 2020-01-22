Luke Combs, Jason Aldean & Thomas Rhett to Headline Faster Horses Festival Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Faster Horses will return in 2020 and the lineup is a stacked one. The Brooklyn, Michigan-based festival will be held July 17-19 and boasts... 👓 View full article

