George Conway Rips ‘Utterly Shameless’ Trump Lawyers in Rare TV Appearance: ‘Treating the Senate Like They’re Morons’

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Conservative lawyer George Conway tore into the arguments made by White House lawyers at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on CNN.
News video: Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer

Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer 01:17

 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday before opening arguments began in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, the lawyers for Trump 'seemed' to be 'loose with the truth' like the president.

