Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Responds to Jennifer Aniston's Shady Comment About Her!

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Jennifer Aniston made a slightly shady remark about The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown and Hannah is now responding! It all started when Jennifer was asked about Hannah‘s return to The Bachelor to meet up with Peter Weber. Jennifer said, “I do think Hannah can stay home now.” “Now they’re using these poor women. It’s embarrassing,” Jennifer [...] 👓 View full article

