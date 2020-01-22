Global  

Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Responds to Jennifer Aniston's Shady Comment About Her!

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston made a slightly shady remark about The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown and Hannah is now responding! It all started when Jennifer was asked about Hannah‘s return to The Bachelor to meet up with Peter Weber. Jennifer said, “I do think Hannah can stay home now.” “Now they’re using these poor women. It’s embarrassing,” Jennifer [...]
