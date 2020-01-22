Global  

Chuck Schumer Compares White House Impeachment Defense Arguments to Fox News ‘Histrionics’

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Chuck Schumer Compares White House Impeachment Defense Arguments to Fox News ‘Histrionics’Senate Minority Leader *Chuck Schumer* spoke this morning on the impeachment trial and ripped the president's legal team for engaging in Fox News-like "histrionics."
News video: Chief Justice Admonishes Both Sides On Impeachment

Chief Justice Admonishes Both Sides On Impeachment 02:06

 Chief Justice John Roberts scolded House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers during the Senate impeachment trial.

