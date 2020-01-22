Billy Eichner to Play Matt Drudge in 'American Crime Story: Impeachment'
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Billy Eichner is joining the cast of American Crime Story: Impeachment in the role of Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, Deadline reports. The Drudge Report first broke news of the White House affair between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky on January 17, 1998. Beanie Feldstein is playing Lewinsky, Clive Owen is playing Clinton, Sarah Paulson [...]
