Adam Schiff Rejects Possibility of Joe and Hunter Biden Testifying: ‘This Isn’t Some Fantasy Football Trade’

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) rejected the possibility of an impeachment trial witness trade which would compel former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden to testify Wednesday, declaring, “This isn’t like some fantasy football trade.” After being asked by a reporter whether he would be “open to” a “witness exchange […]
News video: President Zelenskiy 'clearly understood the quid pro quo' -Schiff

President Zelenskiy 'clearly understood the quid pro quo' -Schiff 03:17

 Democratic Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the House managers in the Senate impeachment trial, laid out evidence that he says shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy knew that a White House visit was conditioned on a promise to investigate Joe Biden.

Sanders now tied with Biden after Warren dispute [Video]Sanders now tied with Biden after Warren dispute

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has been steadily climbing in popularity this year and is now tied with former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination among registered..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:56Published

Biden Wants Sanders' Campaign To Bring Down Fake Video [Video]Biden Wants Sanders' Campaign To Bring Down Fake Video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe BIden accused Bernide Sanders’ campaign of a “doctored” video. The video shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security. According to Reuters,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Democrat Schumer: impeachment witness trade involving Hunter Biden "off the table"

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday ruled out a so-called witness trade in which Republicans call witnesses Democrats want in exchange for...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Biden Dismisses Idea of ‘Trade’ on Senate Witnesses: We Won’t Turn Process Into a ‘Farce’

*Joe Biden* today dismissed the idea of a deal involving a witness "trade" in the Senate impeachment trial — namely, one where his son *Hunter Biden*, possibly...
Mediaite

EstherEspinosa5

Esther Espinosa RT @Mediaite: Adam Schiff Rejects Possibility of Joe and Hunter Biden Testifying: 'This Isn't Some Fantasy Football Trade' https://t.co/giB… 28 minutes ago

hapkidogal

Shar G RT @JohnAmato: Thank you @RepAdamSchiff you got the message well. No to Hunter. https://t.co/983S4GL95J https://t.co/Q6AkYha3ja 4 hours ago

JohnAmato

JohnAmato Thank you @RepAdamSchiff you got the message well. No to Hunter. https://t.co/983S4GL95J https://t.co/Q6AkYha3ja 4 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Adam Schiff Rejects Possibility of Joe and Hunter Biden Testifying: 'This Isn't Some Fantasy Football Trade' https://t.co/giBeFQ9wZ0 5 hours ago

