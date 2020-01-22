Adam Schiff Rejects Possibility of Joe and Hunter Biden Testifying: ‘This Isn’t Some Fantasy Football Trade’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) rejected the possibility of an impeachment trial witness trade which would compel former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden to testify Wednesday, declaring, “This isn’t like some fantasy football trade.” After being asked by a reporter whether he would be “open to” a “witness exchange […] 👓 View full article



