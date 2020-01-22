Global  

Monty Python's Terry Jones: An appreciation of a comic zealot

CBS News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The writer-actor-director, a founding member of the British troupe and director "Life of Brian," brought a wonderfully passionate zeal to the pursuit of comedy.
'Monty Python' star Terry Jones dies at 77

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): Welsh comic legend actor, writer and co-founder of iconic 'Monty Python' Terry Jones passed away on Wednesday at the age of...
Sify

Monty Python legend Terry Jones has died at age 77

Terry Jones, a founding member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died after suffering from a rare form of dementia. Also working as a screenwriter, director...
Deutsche Welle

