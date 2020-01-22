Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kelly Ripa Shut Down Daughter Lola's Debit Card After Seeing Her Postmates Bill

E! Online Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
It looks like Lola Consuelos won't be ordering from Postmates anytime soon--at least if Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have anything to do with it. The 49-year-old TV star told a story...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jerry O' Connell Went Through Lola's Instagram [Video]Jerry O' Connell Went Through Lola's Instagram

Jerry O'Connell talks about going through Kelly's daughter's Instagram.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:05Published

Kelly Ripa's embarrassing fashion choices [Video]Kelly Ripa's embarrassing fashion choices

Kelly Ripa has revealed that her 18-year-old daughter Lola is embarrassed by her style choices and doesn't even bother trying to give her any fashion advice.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kelly Ripa had to 'shut down' daughter Lola's debit card after large Postmates bill

Kelly Ripa admitted she was blown away by her daughter, Lola's, spending.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Doveish1

Doveish "Kelly Ripa had to 'shut down' daughter Lola's debit card after large Postmates bill" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/5Z9v1L0duM 3 minutes ago

CensoredToday

censored.today Kelly Ripa had to 'shut down' daughter Lola's debit card after large Postmates bill Kelly Ripa had to ‘shut down'… https://t.co/F0NtyMhLom 4 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Kelly Ripa had to ‘shut down’ daughter Lola’s debit card after large Postmates bill | Fox News https://t.co/Qk3bPYYwLR 5 minutes ago

closerweekly

Closer Weekly .@KellyRipa had to put a stop to it! 💳 https://t.co/W9QBlxbTQm 6 minutes ago

usanewsusa

USA NEWS Kelly Ripa had to 'shut down' daughter Lola's debit card after large Postmates bill https://t.co/bGjgt6rFij 9 minutes ago

jsbustaman

James Bustamante RT @enews: Kelly Ripa Shut Down Daughter Lola's Debit Card After Seeing Her Postmates Bill https://t.co/4Z4E3lpXRC 13 minutes ago

BigE34me

C J Vance RT @Chris_1791: Kelly Ripa had to 'shut down' daughter Lola's debit card after large Postmates bill https://t.co/DuC3bTDhi3 via @foxnews ht… 15 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Kelly Ripa had to 'shut down' daughter Lola's debit card after large Postmates bill https://t.co/DuC3bTDhi3 via… https://t.co/fqFokIvIlF 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.