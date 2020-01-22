"American Sniper": Bradley Cooper on playing lethal sharpshooter Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller talk about their roles in the Oscar-nominated film, "American Sniper," and how they developed a true appreciation for soldiers and military families. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Happy Birthday, Bradley Cooper! (Sunday, January 5th) Happy Birthday, Bradley Cooper!. Bradley Charles Cooper turns 45 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the actor. 1. He wanted to be a ninja when he was a kid. 2... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this