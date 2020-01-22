Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"American Sniper": Bradley Cooper on playing lethal sharpshooter

CBS News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller talk about their roles in the Oscar-nominated film, "American Sniper," and how they developed a true appreciation for soldiers and military families.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Bradley Cooper! (Sunday, January 5th) [Video]Happy Birthday, Bradley Cooper! (Sunday, January 5th)

Happy Birthday, Bradley Cooper!. Bradley Charles Cooper turns 45 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the actor. 1. He wanted to be a ninja when he was a kid. 2...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.