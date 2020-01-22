Global  

Trump Says The Quiet Part Loud, Thanks Maria Bartiromo For ‘Working With’ Him

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
After gushing with adoration for Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo during an interview which aired Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump shouted out the host on Twitter — saying that he enjoyed “working with” her. In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, the president replied to Bartiromo plugging additional footage from their conversation in Davos, set to air Thursday […]
Did Trump Just Leak Maria Bartiromo’s New Contract Details During Fox Business Interview?

President Donald Trump thanked Fox News and Business anchor Maria Bartiromo for her reporting on the impeachment trials and congratulated her for securing...
Mediaite

