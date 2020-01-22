Global  

Billy Eichner to play Matt Drudge in TV series about Bill Clinton’s sex scandal

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Billy Eichner will play Matt Drudge in FX’s upcoming series about Bill Clinton’s sex scandal and impeachment.
'Start by Believing' Authors John Barr & Dan Murphy Have A Conversation About Their Book [Video]"Start by Believing" Authors John Barr & Dan Murphy Have A Conversation About Their Book

In "Start by Believing," John Barr and Dan Murphy confront osteopathic physician Larry Nassar's acts, which represent the largest sex abuse scandal to impact the sporting world. Through..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 31:02Published

Eniko Parrish burst into tears after seeing husband Kevin Hart in s*x tape [Video]Eniko Parrish burst into tears after seeing husband Kevin Hart in s*x tape

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish has opened up about the cheating scandal that has rocked the couple's marriage in a new six-part docu-series which is now available to stream on Netflix, chronicling the..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


