Wyatt Russell Looks Just Like Captain America in Debut Look at US Agent for 'Falcon & the Winter Soldier'

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Wyatt Russell looks almost like the spitting image of Chris Evans‘ Captain America in these new set photos from the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The 33-year-old actor – who is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn – is set to portray John Walker/US Agent in the upcoming Marvel [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 days ago < > Embed Credit: ETCanada - Published Sebastian Stan Talks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ & New Movie ‘The Last Full Measure’ 01:31 Fans know that “Avengers: Endgame” was never the end of the Marvel universe – especially with the announcement of the new Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. While chatting with ET Canada, star Sebastian Stan shares how he and Anthony Mackie have been hard at work preparing...