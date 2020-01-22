Global  

Wyatt Russell Looks Just Like Captain America in Debut Look at US Agent for 'Falcon & the Winter Soldier'

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Wyatt Russell looks almost like the spitting image of Chris Evans‘ Captain America in these new set photos from the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The 33-year-old actor – who is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn – is set to portray John Walker/US Agent in the upcoming Marvel [...]
0
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Sebastian Stan Talks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ & New Movie ‘The Last Full Measure’

Sebastian Stan Talks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ & New Movie ‘The Last Full Measure’ 01:31

 Fans know that “Avengers: Endgame” was never the end of the Marvel universe – especially with the announcement of the new Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. While chatting with ET Canada, star Sebastian Stan shares how he and Anthony Mackie have been hard at work preparing...

Wyatt Russell Dons Captain America’s Shield in ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ First Look (Photos)

Wyatt Russell Dons Captain America’s Shield in ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ First Look (Photos)The first-look at Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent sporting Captain America’s shield has been revealed. Production is currently underway on the upcoming...
The Wrap


