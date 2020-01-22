Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jessica Simpson to Release First New Music in 10 Years, Along With Memoir 'Open Book'

Billboard.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Jessica Simpson is opening up about her difficult past in an upcoming memoir titled Open Book. And with it, the songstress is unveiling six new...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Celebrity Wire - Published < > Embed
News video: Jessica Simpson Shares Her Story

Jessica Simpson Shares Her Story 01:17

 Simpson details her journey in her upcoming memoir, 'Open Book.'

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys [Video]Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming.' Obama beat out filmmaker John Waters and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Jessica Simpson Talks About Marriage To Nick Lachey [Video]Jessica Simpson Talks About Marriage To Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson has a new memoir called "Open Book," coming out on February 4.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jessica Simpson Reveals She Took Diet Pills for 20 Years

Jessica Simpson drops another bombshell in her upcoming memoir: She popped diet pills for two decades after being told by a powerful male record executive to...
E! Online

Jessica Simpson reveals sexual abuse as a child, alcohol addiction in new memoir, 'Open Book'

Jessica Simpson revealed she was sexually abused as a young child in her upcoming memoir, "Open Book," set to release Feb. 4.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ManagersPro1

ManagersPro Jessica Simpson to Release First New Music in 10 Years, Along With Memoir 'Open Book' https://t.co/5t9uCHkOrE Presented by @MusicLinkUp 3 days ago

Upcoming100

Upcoming 100 Charts Jessica Simpson to Release First New Music in 10 Years, Along With Memoir 'Open Book' https://t.co/3fKWsDt7ci Presented by @MusicLinkUp 3 days ago

StarlightPR1

Starlight PR™ Jessica Simpson to Release First New Music in 10 Years, Along With Memoir 'Open Book' https://t.co/sGHpWgZ4dO Presented by @MusicLinkUp 3 days ago

BESTdamnBEATS

BEST DAMN BEATS Jessica Simpson to Release First New Music in 10 Years, Along With Memoir 'Open Book' https://t.co/5i7Fy6k7Jr Presented by @MusicLinkUp 3 days ago

StarlightPR1

Starlight PR™ Jessica Simpson to Release First New Music in 10 Years, Along With Memoir 'Open Book' https://t.co/sGHpWgHtmg Presented by @MusicLinkUp 4 days ago

ManagersPro1

ManagersPro Jessica Simpson to Release First New Music in 10 Years, Along With Memoir 'Open Book' https://t.co/5t9uCHCpjc Presented by @MusicLinkUp 4 days ago

BESTdamnBEATS

BEST DAMN BEATS Jessica Simpson to Release First New Music in 10 Years, Along With Memoir 'Open Book' https://t.co/5i7Fy62wRT Presented by @MusicLinkUp 4 days ago

JcmHoldings

JCM Holdings Jessica Simpson to Release First New Music in 10 Years, Along With Memoir 'Open Book' https://t.co/CTQRJla9eK Presented by @MusicLinkUp 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.