Ozzy Osbourne Will Present at 2020 Grammys After Revealing Parkinson's Diagnosis

E! Online Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
After revealing his Parkinson's diagnosis on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Ozzy Osbourne is slated to present at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 71-year-old, also known as "the Prince of...
News video: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis 02:03

 Ozzy Osbourne opens up about his 2019 Parkinson’s diagnosis for the first time as he gives an update on his health and 2020 touring plans.

Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has parkinson's disease [Video]Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has parkinson's disease

The Rock n Roll legend shared the news during an appearance on 'Good Morning America'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease [Video]Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease The Rock n Roll legend shared the news during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.' According to Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease is a nervous..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne announces Parkinson’s diagnosis

NEW YORK (AP) — Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caBBC NewsWorldNewsUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaNewsmaxEntertainment Tonight

jsbustaman

James Bustamante RT @enews: Ozzy Osbourne Will Present at 2020 Grammys After Revealing Parkinson's Diagnosis https://t.co/gvbKpC50Zc 58 seconds ago

enews

E! News Ozzy Osbourne Will Present at 2020 Grammys After Revealing Parkinson's Diagnosis https://t.co/gvbKpC50Zc 17 minutes ago

wsnewsco

WS News CO Ozzy Osbourne Will Present at Grammys After Parkinson’s Diagnosis https://t.co/g2suTR43Hn https://t.co/IGdJQoWTok 24 minutes ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Ozzy Osbourne will present at the Grammys following Parkinson's diagnosis https://t.co/yhCHBbh3x8 https://t.co/NxlNZsbqqm 27 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Ozzy Osbourne Will Present at Grammys After Parkinson’s Diagnosis https://t.co/0g4zRPti2c 33 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Ozzy Osbourne Will Present at 2020 Grammys After Revealing Parkinson's Diagnosis https://t.co/Q1GL3nW4SJ… https://t.co/54lpoL4IGK 33 minutes ago

bridget_p_

jhope daydream RT @etnow: The star power is REAL! @Common, @DUALIPA, @OzzyOsbourne + MORE will be presenting at Sunday’s #GRAMMYs! https://t.co/VoO7LukxhF 43 minutes ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight The star power is REAL! @Common, @DUALIPA, @OzzyOsbourne + MORE will be presenting at Sunday’s #GRAMMYs! https://t.co/VoO7LukxhF 46 minutes ago

