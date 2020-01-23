Global  

Lady Gaga Sounds Off After Her Alleged Song ''Stupid Love'' Leaks Online

E! Online Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Lady Gaga's got jokes. While some stars would be annoyed or cancel the release of a leaked song, Lady Gaga is laughing in the face of adversity. It's been hours since "Stupid...
News video: Lady Gaga victim of music leak as new song Stupid Love emerges

Lady Gaga victim of music leak as new song Stupid Love emerges 00:36

 Lady Gaga's song 'Stupid Love' has been leaked on fans and N-Dubz members Tulisa and Dappy have been credited on two other new tracks.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga to launch new album with first single in February? [Video]Lady Gaga to launch new album with first single in February?

Lady Gaga to launch new album with first single in February? The 'Million Reasons' singer was reported to have been in the studio with then-boyfriend Dan Horton, an audio technician to the stars, last..

Lady Gaga Gets Candid In New Oprah's 2020 Vision Interview | Billboard News [Video]Lady Gaga Gets Candid In New Oprah's 2020 Vision Interview | Billboard News

Lady Gaga Gets Candid In New Oprah's 2020 Vision Interview | Billboard News

Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga song ‘Stupid Love’ leaks as fans wait for updates on new album

Lady Gaga song ‘Stupid Love’ leaks as fans wait for updates on new albumLady Gaga fans are overjoyed after her long-rumoured single “Stupid Love” leaked online. Just days after reports suggested a new single would be released in...
WorldNews Also reported by •Just JaredPinkNewsContactMusic

Lady Gaga actually teased new single Stupid Love last Halloween and nobody even realised

Fans of online troll Lady Gaga, who occasionally sings, were sent into a frenzy last weekend when a snippet of her alleged new song leaked online, but the artist...
PinkNews Also reported by •AceShowbizContactMusic

