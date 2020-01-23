Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kourtney Kardashian 'wishes' she was pregnant

ContactMusic Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kourtney Kardashian 'wishes' she was pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian 'wishes' she was pregnant 00:35

 Kourtney Kardashian has confessed she "wishes" she was pregnant.

Recent related news from verified sources

Kourtney Kardashian admits her ‘wishes’ to have another baby

*Kourtney Kardashian has spoken out about wanting to have another baby.* The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the admission on her Instagram page,...
Now

Kourtney Kardashian Hopes to Get Pregnant Amid Younes Bendjima Romance

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shuts down pregnancy speculation after people suspect she sports baby bump in a new Instagram photo, but admits to...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.