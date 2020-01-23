'Grey's Anatomy' Writers Have Discussed This Topic the Most in Season 16

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

There’s one topic that the writers of Grey’s Anatomy have talked about more than any others this season. Season 16 of the hit medical drama returns TOMORROW (January 23), and Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff is teasing fans about what they can expect. Here’s what she had to share with TV Guide: [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published Grey's Anatomy S16E11 A Hard Pill to Swallow - Station 19 S03E02 Indoor Fireworks 00:45 Grey's Anatomy 16x11 "A Hard Pill to Swallow" Season 16 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - Richard finds out Maggie quit Grey Sloan and is concerned about how she's handling the death of her patient who was her estranged cousin. Bailey returns to work after taking some personal time off, although Koracick...