Kevin & Joe Jonas Will Be Nick Jonas' Battle Advisors on 'The Voice'

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Joe and Kevin are joining The Voice – as brother Nick Jonas‘s Battle Advisors! Nick shared the news on social media this week, just a month before the show returns for its’ 18th season on February 24th on NBC. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas “Please say hello to my Battle Advisors [...]
Nick Jonas Announces His Brothers Will Be His Battle Advisors on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas has revealed just who will be at his side as his Battle Advisors on The Voice – his brothers Joe and Kevin! The 27-year-old musician shared the big...
Just Jared

Jonas Brothers Drop High-Energy Track 'What a Man Gotta Do' - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

The Jonas Brothers wonder “What a Man Gotta Do” in their new track! The band – Kevin Jonas,, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas – released the song on Friday...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineDNA

