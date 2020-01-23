Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Channing Tatum & Jessie J Are Back Together Nearly Two Months After Split

Just Jared Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Channing Tatum and Jessie J are giving their relationship another shot! The 39-yeafr-old actor and the 31-year-old British singer are “fully back together” after splitting in late 2019, E! News reports. “They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” a source shared with the site, before adding that [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jessie J seems 'happy' after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum [Video]Jessie J seems 'happy' after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum

Jessie J seems "very happy" after being spotted with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum over the weekend.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Channing Tatum and Jessie J spark rumours they're back together? [Video]Channing Tatum and Jessie J spark rumours they're back together?

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have set tongues wagging after they were spotted shopping together over the weekend in Los Angeles, California - four weeks after they split.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Officially Back Together Nearly 2 Months After Split

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are giving their relationship another go. A source exclusively tells E! News the singer and actor are "fully back together", weeks...
E! Online Also reported by •Lainey Gossip

Tweets about this

_SurvivorsGuilt

Manye1'sHUNNY🇬🇭🇬🇭 RT @ameyaw112: Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Officially Back Together !!! https://t.co/gDD1D8VO7V https://t.co/BYK27Pd3Zb 3 minutes ago

AmeyawTV

AmeyawTV #ameyawtv Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Officially Back Together !!! https://t.co/cZZyALcKLV https://t.co/bvBcWgcgyp 4 minutes ago

ameyaw112

Ameyaw Debrah Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Officially Back Together !!! https://t.co/gDD1D8VO7V https://t.co/BYK27Pd3Zb 4 minutes ago

hockeyswift14

𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Emily ✨ RT @PopCrave: Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back together after splitting up in 2019, @ENews reports. https://t.co/p6JGYm5UL0 6 minutes ago

wandaahrp

annisa iswanda hrp RT @enews: Exclusive—After two months apart, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are giving their relationship another go. https://t.co/21g1NRQsyX… 8 minutes ago

Sabbirism004

Culture Blue RT @TheSun: Channing Tatum and Jessie J back together as they rekindle romance after two-month split https://t.co/giMlvT2Tic 10 minutes ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly back together https://t.co/w9BZch8bSg https://t.co/qEVP9Nn0Vz 15 minutes ago

iamlloydjeric

LLOYD DELA CRUZ ✨ RT @MYXphilippines: This will definitely help in restoring our faith in love ☺️☺️☺️ https://t.co/Eht41m1Mgm 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.