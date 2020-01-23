Channing Tatum & Jessie J Are Back Together Nearly Two Months After Split

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are giving their relationship another shot! The 39-yeafr-old actor and the 31-year-old British singer are “fully back together” after splitting in late 2019, E! News reports. “They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” a source shared with the site, before adding that [...] 👓 View full article

