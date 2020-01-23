Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lindsey Graham Pals With Adam Schiff Post Impeachment: ‘Very Well Spoken’

Mediaite Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Friendly words were exchanged by Senator *Lindsey Graham* (R-SC) to Lead House Impeachment Manager *Adam Schiff* (D-CA) late Wednesday night after Day Two of impeachment hearings commenced in the U.S. Senate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Lindsey Graham Flips Flops On Witnesses

Lindsey Graham Flips Flops On Witnesses 01:17

 Back in 1999, then-Rep. Lindsey Graham was all for impeachment witnesses in the trial of President Bill Clinton but now, does not want witnesses in the trial of President Donald Trump.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham [Video]'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a day after Democrats made their opening case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office said, "I don't think Joe Biden's corrupt, but I don't think he's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Schiff quotes Hamilton at Trump impeachment trial [Video]Schiff quotes Hamilton at Trump impeachment trial

Lead Democratic prosecutor Adam Schiff at President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial on Wednesday quoted U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, saying the abuse of power Hamilton wrote about..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Colbert Is a Huge Fan of How Adam Schiff Is Handling Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video)

Colbert Is a Huge Fan of How Adam Schiff Is Handling Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video)Stephen Colbert isn’t just a fan of impeaching Donald Trump, he’s also a huge fan of how Adam Schiff has been handling the prosecution’s case in the...
The Wrap

Cable News Pundits Fawn Over Adam Schiff’s ‘Amazing’ Impeachment Speech: ‘Very Powerful and Forceful’

There were a lot of cable news pundits watching President *Donald Trump's* impeachment trial who announced that they were enamored with *Adam Schiff's*...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.