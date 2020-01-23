Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Maria Shriver Injures Herself While Playing Pickleball

AceShowbiz Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The former wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals on 'Today' show she suffers stress fracture after injuring her foot during a game of pickleball with her one of her sons.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Maria Shriver Injures Herself While Playing Pickleball https://t.co/7xKQDnF7Nj https://t.co/b9cOEIwNet 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.