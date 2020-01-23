Maria Shriver Injures Herself While Playing Pickleball Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The former wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals on 'Today' show she suffers stress fracture after injuring her foot during a game of pickleball with her one of her sons. 👓 View full article

