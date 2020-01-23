Global  

Dylan Sprouse Serves Up Mead For 'Miracle Workers: Dark Ages' Premiere in NYC

Just Jared Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Dylan Sprouse poses for a fun picture with the cast of Miracle Workers: Dark Ages for the premiere and MEADia event held at Houston Hall in New York City on Wednesday night (January 22). The 27-year-old hosted the cast – Karan Soni, Geraldine Viswanathan and Jon Bass – along with his girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, Tyler [...]
Miracle Workers Dark Ages - Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, Lolly Adefope [Video]Miracle Workers Dark Ages - Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, Lolly Adefope

Miracle Workers Dark Ages trailer - synopsis: MIRACLE WORKERS: DARK AGES centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:40Published


