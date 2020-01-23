Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ariana Grande 'Bumps Into' BTS at Rehearsal Studio!

Just Jared Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Ariana Grande just shared a new photo on Instagram – and fans are freaking out over it! The 26-year-old “7 Rings” singer took to her social media account on Wednesday night (January 22) to share a photo with members of BTS in a dance studio. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande “Look [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Ariana Grande & BTS Spotted at Grammy Rehearsals | Billboard News

Ariana Grande & BTS Spotted at Grammy Rehearsals | Billboard News 01:22

 Ariana Grande & BTS Spotted at Grammy Rehearsals | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Juice WRLD's Family Speaks Out, BTS Runs Into This Pop Star & Grammy Presenters Added | Billboard News [Video]Juice WRLD's Family Speaks Out, BTS Runs Into This Pop Star & Grammy Presenters Added | Billboard News

Juice WRLD's family breaks silence after his tragic death, Ariana Grande and BTS run into each other at Grammy rehearsals and the Grammy’s announce who is presenting at the ceremony. Here are the top..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:31Published

Eminem's New Album Expected to Make Historic 'Billboard' 200 Debut [Video]Eminem's New Album Expected to Make Historic 'Billboard' 200 Debut

Eminem's New Album Expected to Make Historic 'Billboard' 200 Debut 'Music To Be Murdered By' is projected to debut on top of the 'Billboard' albums chart next week. If the album does land at No. 1,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ariana Grande Shares Epic Photo with BTS!

Ariana Grande just blessed us with an amazing photo! The 26-year-old singer just took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a rehearsal studio with BTS....
Just Jared Jr

No Reason to Freak Out, It's Just Ariana Grande Hanging With BTS at Grammy Rehearsals: See the Pic

You never know who you're going to see at Grammy rehearsals. For instance, Ariana Grande just happened to run into BTS on Wednesday (...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.