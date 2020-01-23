Brad Pitt Honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival 2020
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt on Wednesday stopped traffic as he arrived in Santa Barbara, California, where he was being honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 35th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.