Brad Pitt Honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival 2020

Just Jared Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Brad Pitt is all smiles as he arrives at the 2020 Santa Barbara Film Festival on Wednesday evening (January 22) at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California The 56-year-old Oscar-nominated actor looked stylish in a charcoal, tweed coat over a brown suit paired with a black polo shirt as he stepped out for the [...]
News video: Brad Pitt says he doesn't have a date for the Oscars

Brad Pitt says he doesn't have a date for the Oscars 00:51

 Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt on Wednesday stopped traffic as he arrived in Santa Barbara, California, where he was being honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 35th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Brad Pitt talks stellar career and passing up 'The Matrix' role: 'I took the red pill'

Brad Pitt was celebrated for his stellar Hollywood career at the Santa Barbara Film Festival Wednesday night. And that movie he passed on.
USATODAY.com

Laura Dern Gets Honored with Cinema Vanguard Award at Santa Barbara Film Fest!

Laura Dern is racking up her honors! The 52-year-old actress received the Cinema Vanguard Award at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Tuesday...
Just Jared


