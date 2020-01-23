Brad Pitt Honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival 2020

JJ the Santa Barbarian RT @BradPittWeb: Brad Pitt was honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival yesterday! HQ photos and a short video clip can be… 7 minutes ago you’re my 🌻 RT @BradPittFan3: 🆕Brad Pitt was honored with the Modern Master Award for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. #BradPitt #SBIFF… 8 minutes ago Todd "DG" Davis RT @The_News_DIVA: Brad Pitt looks handsome as he is honored at the Santa Barbara Film Festival ... after Jennifer Aniston reunion https://… 12 minutes ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Brad Pitt looks handsome as he is honored at the Santa Barbara Film Festival ... after Jennifer Aniston reunion https://t.co/HULsATlDow 14 minutes ago Maylen Calienes Today I got to spend the evening with Brad Pitt! Tonight they honored him at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and we… https://t.co/Sc5fwDcrw4 15 minutes ago Gossipieh Brad Pitt looks handsome as he is honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival https://t.co/XgxnmOBOKx https://t.co/Rbysc5mPxp 35 minutes ago James Cameron Brad Pitt looks handsome as he is honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival - Daily Mail https://t.co/ijzQ0XDKPO 1 hour ago Brad Pitt Web Brad Pitt was honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival yesterday! HQ photos and a short video clip… https://t.co/moT7Mr6c3i 1 hour ago