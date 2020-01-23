Global  

Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive rapists

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the rapists, saying 'that lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days.' She also said that the convicts should be hanged publicly to set an example for society.

The 'Queen'...
News video: Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising, says, ‘she should be kept in jail with the convicts’

Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising, says, ‘she should be kept in jail with the convicts’ 04:15

 Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at senior lawyer Indira Jaising over her statement requesting 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother to forgive the convicts.

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at mercy campaigner Indira Jaising| OneIndia News [Video]Kangana Ranaut lashes out at mercy campaigner Indira Jaising| OneIndia News

Actress Kangana Ranaut lashed out at lawyer Indira Jaising for her counsel to Nirbhaya's mother that she should forgive the men who brutalised her daughter. In a no holds barred attack, Kangana said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

Kangana Ranaut says pro-mercy Indira Jaising raises sons like the rapists| OneIndia News [Video]Kangana Ranaut says pro-mercy Indira Jaising raises sons like the rapists| OneIndia News

Kangana Ranaut hits out at mercy for rapists campaigners, Yogi Adityanath calls raising Azadi slogans treason, Maha govt reviews 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence cases, Rajnath Singh says no one can dare..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published


Watch | Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising, says she should be kept in jail with Nirbhaya’s murderers

The ‘Panga’ actor responded scathingly to the lawyer’s comments, and also stated that the Nirbhaya convicts should be hanged publicly
Hindu

‘Such Women Give Birth to Monsters’: Kangana Ranaut Rips Lawyer Seeking Mercy for Nirbhaya Rapists


RIA Nov.

