Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive rapists
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the rapists, saying 'that lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days.' She also said that the convicts should be hanged publicly to set an example for society.
